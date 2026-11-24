THE HAGUE, November 24. /TASS/. The Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ (OPCW) smear campaign against Russia is completely baseless and unsubstantiated, while Ukraine's actions in violating the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) deserve attention, said Russia’s Permanent Representative Vladimir Tarabrin.

"The smear campaign launched against the Russian Federation is absolutely groundless and unsubstantiated," he told the 31st session of the OPCW Conference of States Parties.

According to the diplomat, Russia regularly records and provides data on the use of chloropicrin, riot control chemicals and other toxic chemicals by Ukraine. Tarabrin said that in July 2025 Russia appealed to the OPCW technical secretariat with a request for assistance under the convention.

On July 21, 2025, the Russian permanent representative to the OPCW told TASS in an interview that Moscow had sent an official request for a technical mission to assist in the investigation of the use of chemical warfare agents in the Ukrainian conflict zone. According to the diplomat, such an opportunity is provided for in Article VIII of the CWC, which concerns a request for technical assistance from the organization in case of suspicion of the use of chemical weapons.