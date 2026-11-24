THE HAGUE, November 24. /TASS/. Russia has raised concerns over attempts to undermine the authority of the United Nations Security Council and its sanctions committees through the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Russian Permanent Representative to the organization Vladimir Tarabrin said.

"Certain countries are pursuing a confrontational course and seeking to play by their own rules, often going beyond the Chemical Weapons Convention. This includes setting up an illegitimate mechanism to attribute responsibility in Syria, encroaching on the powers of the UN Security Council and its sanctions committees, and pushing for an overly broad interpretation of the Convention that would cover any chemicals and biotoxins," he said at the 31st session of the OPCW Conference of the States Parties.

The Conference of the States Parties is the OPCW's main decision-making body and includes all 193 parties to the Convention. This year's session is being held in The Hague from November 23 to 27.