HAVANA, November 24. /TASS/. Photovoltaic modules and a solar power plant are expected to be delivered from Russia to Cuba soon as part of a humanitarian aid package, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli said in an interview with TASS.

"The delivery of photovoltaic modules and a complete solar power plant from Russia to Cuba on a humanitarian basis is in the final stages of planning," the diplomat said. "Our Energy Ministry is currently finalizing the technical details."

"We anticipate that these modules and the power plant will be delivered to Cuba in the near future," he stressed.

"According to our information, the plant, which will have a capacity of approximately 10 MW, is slated for installation in Havana to power one of the city’s largest pumping stations, ensuring a stable water supply for a significant portion of the capital's population," Koronelli said.

He noted that the water supply issue in Cuba, particularly in the capital, has intensified in recent months, largely due to the energy crisis. "We hope this plant will help alleviate the situation," the Russian ambassador added.