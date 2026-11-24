THE HAGUE, November 24. /TASS/. Moscow believes that developing an international mechanism to combat chemical and biological terrorism remains the prudent thing to do, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said.

"We would like to point out that we still view it as relevant to develop a separate legally binding mechanism, which could be titled the International Convention on the Fight against Acts of Chemical and Biological Terrorism," the diplomat stated during the 31st session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Tarabrin also stressed that the OPCW could make a significant contribution to the fight against terrorism within its mandate.

The Conference of the States Parties is the OPCW’s main body, bringing together all 193 member states. This year, its session is taking place in The Hague on November 23-27.