SIMFEROPOL, November 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is attempting to draw an increasing number of countries into the Ukrainian conflict by creating new trouble spots, Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma member representing Crimea, said in an interview with TASS.

"War criminal Zelensky has set himself the goal - leveraging the military and financial resources provided to him by the collective West - of expanding the theater of operations. He is doing this by carrying out terrorist acts and military provocations - essentially 'setting fires' in various corners of the globe - thereby deliberately turning these locations into trouble spots and zones of military confrontation," Sheremet said.

Sheremet described Zelensky as a major problem and a threat, given his insatiable, ever-growing appetite for military resources, which is expanding exponentially day by day.

On November 21, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported on the social media platform MAX that a cargo ship bound for Kaliningrad had been attacked by a drone in the international waters of the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from the Russian border. On November 22, Ukrainian drones attacked the Libyan port of Benghazi. Musa al-Koni, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, described the actions of Ukraine - which claimed responsibility for the attack - as tantamount to a declaration of war against the Libyan state.