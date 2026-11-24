THE HAGUE, November 24. /TASS/. Russia is calling on member states of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to approach the organization’s Executive Council election responsibly and support its candidacy, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said.

"During the current session, another election to the Executive Council from the Eastern European group is scheduled to take place. We call on the states parties to the CWC [Chemical Weapons Convention - TASS] to approach it responsibly and support Russia," he said during his address to the 31st session of the OPCW Conference of the States Parties. The permanent representative also drew attention to an initiative by the Asian Regional Group to increase its representation on the Executive Council, expressing Moscow’s readiness for substantive dialogue on the matter.

Russia lost its seat on the OPCW Executive Council in 2023. At the time, it received 65 votes in the election, one short of the required minimum of 66. Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine secured seats on the Executive Council representing the Eastern European group for the period from May 2024 to May 2026. Russia also failed to win a seat in 2024 and 2025. During the vote at the 30th Conference of the States Parties in November last year, Moscow received 51 votes.