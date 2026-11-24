MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia fully appreciates Latin America's commitment to cooperation with Russian regions and cities, Alexander Shchetinin, Director of the Latin American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at the International Municipal Forum.

"We fully appreciate the commitment to cooperation demonstrated by the heads of federal and administrative units of Latin American states and cities who are ready to leverage and use their administrative and economic capabilities to promote such cooperation with Russian regions and cities. And we have many such partners," he said during a session on the economic dialogue between Moscow and Latin American capitals.

Shchetinin noted that Russia's partners include, in particular, cities in Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Ecuador, and many other countries.

The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Government. The Moscow Government is the general partner. TASS is the information partner of the forum.