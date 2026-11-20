MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready for a serious dialogue with the European Union, but for that to happen, the EU must develop a unified position, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have repeatedly said: we are always open to anything truly serious, respectful, and constructive. And we have always been open. Even in the most difficult situations, we have proposed resolving issues at the negotiating table. It was the EU members who walked away from that negotiating table," she told a news briefing.

"Let them sort it out among themselves and develop a unified position: either the position of the majority or the position of the minority. They’ll announce it, formulate it, and then we’ll be able to talk about it seriously."