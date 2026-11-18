SHENZHEN, China, November 18. /TASS/. Russia, China, and the United States’ experience of joining forces against fascism and helping lay the foundations of the United Nations can be useful today, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said ahead of Thursday’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US leader Donald Trump.

The diplomat noted that the three leaders can recall their countries’ involvement in WWII, "as they participated in the formation of the UN system."

"And why not think about building on these positive aspects to develop further cooperation," Ushakov added.