ISTANBUL, November 27. /TASS/. The commissioning of Power Unit 1 of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Turkey is scheduled for December, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

"Of course, establishing nuclear energy in Turkey with Russia’s assistance is key today. As you know, the flagship project to build the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is currently being implemented. Works are ongoing on four units, and the first unit is expected to be put into operation later this year, as early as December," he shared.

The two countries have also discussed involving Turkish companies in the project, Novak added.

Earlier, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters that Turkish investors had expressed their interest in acquiring 49% in the Akkuyu NPP project.

The Akkuyu NPP is the first NPP being built in Turkey by Russia’s state atomic energy corporation. The power plant will have four Russian-designed VVER generation 3+ reactors. Each reactor’s power output will be 1,200 MWt. The construction of the Akkuyu NPP is the first project in the global nuclear industry being implemented on the basis of the Build-Own-Operate organizational and economic model.