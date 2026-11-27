ISTANBUL, November 27. /TASS/. Russian agricultural exports to Turkey increased by 17% in the first nine months of 2026, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of the two countries’ intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

"The agro-industrial sector is demonstrating positive dynamics. Over the first nine months, bilateral trade grew by 12%, while Russian exports increased by 17%. Last year, Russian fertilizer supplies to Turkey nearly doubled," he said.

"Turkey remains the largest buyer of Russian grain, and it is important to expand mutual market access for agricultural products in Russia and Turkey," Novak added.