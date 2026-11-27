ISTANBUL, November 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to assist Turkey in becoming a regional center for energy trade, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Russia-Turkey Business Forum.

"Turkey already plays an important role in the transit of energy resources, and we are ready to assist in making it a regional center for energy trade," he said.

Novak noted that energy remains one of the key areas of economic cooperation between the two countries. According to him, Russia continues to supply gas, oil and petroleum products to Turkey, while the Blue Stream and TurkStream gas pipelines are operating reliably.