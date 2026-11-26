MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Russian economy is currently going through a large-scale structural transformation, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a Cabinet meeting.

"A structural transformation, a large-scale transformation continues in the Russian economy. Companies are readjusting the business models, production and logistics, and tap new sales markets, including overseas," the prime minister said.

"It was covered in detail during the recent Made in Russia international export forum," Mishustin added.