DUSHANBE, November 26. /TASS/. Metals account for around 10% of Russia’s exports to Tajikistan, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said.

"If we analyze the structure of our trade, metals account for around 10%, or even slightly more, of our foreign trade turnover," he told a forum.

Both countries have long-standing and stable ties in the metallurgical sector, the minister added.

Speaking about projects under development in Russia, Alikhanov pointed to one being carried out by Rosatom in the Murmansk Region, which involves the development of a deposit of lithium and certain other metals.

"It is also of great importance that we are continuing this chain, this line of full localization in the energy sector, specifically regarding batteries and removable battery packs. And here, I believe, there is also room for us to collaborate with Tajikistan," he noted.