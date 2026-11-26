MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The import-substituted SJ-100 passenger jet has received upgraded landing gear struts with dual-chamber shock absorbers, designed based on operational experience at regional airfields, the Russian state corporation Rostec said.

"The import-substituted Superjet from our United Aircraft Corporation has received upgraded landing gear struts with dual-chamber shock absorbers. They were developed taking into account operational experience at regional airfields, where runways and taxiways are far from ideal," the statement notes.

The upgrades have undergone testing and confirmed their performance characteristics, Rostec noted.

"There is another piece of good news for airlines: the aircraft's maintenance intervals have been extended. This means maintenance will be less expensive," the corporation added.

The SJ-100 is a short-haul narrow-body airliner. As part of the import-substitution program, the aircraft is equipped with Russian PD-8 engines and domestic systems.