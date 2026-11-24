BISHKEK, November 24. /TASS/. Between 2021 and the first half of 2026, Russia invested approximately $1.1 billion in Kyrgyzstan’s economy, according to data from the republic’s National Statistical Committee.

According to the committee, Russia invested $183.3 million in Kyrgyzstan during the first six months of 2026, bringing the total volume of investment over the 5.5-year period to about $1.1 billion. Other major investors identified by the body include China, with approximately $2 billion, and Turkey, with about $891 million.

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Economy and Commerce has submitted a draft regulatory act for public discussion proposing tax incentives for investors, with the explanatory note citing statistics on investment volumes by country.