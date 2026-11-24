MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Sovcomflot plans to take delivery of a new Arctic-class gas carrier from the Zvezda shipyard in the near future, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Igor Tonkovidov said in an interview with TASS.

"We have already received five vessels of various classes from this shipyard. We expect to take delivery of another Arctic-class gas carrier in the near future," he said on the sidelines of the 20th Transport of Russia forum.

The company remains the largest client for the Russian shipbuilding industry, Tonkovidov noted. Sovcomflot has placed a large number of orders with the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex.

Sovcomflot Group is Russia’s largest shipping company and a leader in the maritime transportation of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore hydrocarbon production. The company focuses on operations under challenging climatic and ice conditions.

The 20th anniversary Transport Week event took place in Moscow from November 14 to 20, 2026. Its key events (the 20th International Transport of Russia Forum and Exhibition) were held from November 18 to 20 at the Gostiny Dvor exhibition center. TASS is the strategic media partner of Transport Week.