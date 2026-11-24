MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian government has readied a draft national plan for the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a strategic session on the implementation and regulation of AI.

"Our next task is to ensure the application of modern digital products in the economy. A draft national plan for the implementation of artificial intelligence has been prepared at the President’s request. Its initiatives are aimed at addressing specific issues and are expected to yield tangible results, for example, by helping to improve the quality of goods and services, reduce time expenditure, and lower financial and administrative costs," he said.

The plan is set to become a reliable practical tool for enhancing the competitiveness of sectors of the Russian economy, the premier added.

"The so-called agentic artificial intelligence requires special attention. Such systems are capable of executing multi-step tasks, independently searching for data, using programs, and interacting with information platforms, which unlocks new opportunities for process automation, of course. However, this also introduces additional vulnerability risks," Mishustin noted, adding that this issue should be closely linked to cybersecurity elements.