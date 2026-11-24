CAIRO, November 24. /TASS/. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan to issue export permits for crude oil and petroleum products exclusively through the relevant federal ministry, the Iraqi government said in its statement on measures to combat oil smuggling.

"The Iraqi Kurdistan Government was instructed to issue permits for the export of crude oil and petroleum products only through the federal Oil Ministry to avoid duplication of authority," the government said.

The prime minister also ordered that all border crossings be placed under the control of federal authorities.