MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Net profit of the Russian insurance market fell by 50.7% in January-September 2026 on an annualized basis to 195.3 bln rubles ($2.4 bln), the Bank of Russia said in its review of key insurer performance indicators.

"In the first nine months of 2026, the net profit of the Russian insurance market dropped by 50.7% year-on-year to 195.3 bln rubles ($2.4 bln). The decline in profit was primarily driven by losses in non-life insurance, which were mainly concentrated in corporate insurance due to rising claims from insured events caused by terrorist attacks," the regulator said.

The investment income declined due to the negative revaluation of financial instruments, which occurred primarily on the balance sheets of life insurers, the Central Bank informed. At the same time, experts concluded that stronger underwriting results from life insurers offset this decline.

The review notes that the profitability of the insurance market decreased in the first nine months of 2026. Return on assets (ROA) stood at 4.2%, and return on equity (ROE) was 14.8%, the Bank of Russia noted.

The combined loss ratio (CLR) for non-life insurance in January-September 2026 reached 96.9%.