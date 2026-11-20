BEIJING, November 20. /TASS/. China increased its imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 49.1% year-on-year in January-October to 8.7 million tons, according to data from China's General Administration of Customs.

The value of Russian LNG shipments to China over the reporting period rose by 52.3% to $4.96 billion, making Russia the second-largest supplier of the fuel to the country.

Australia remained China's largest LNG supplier over the 10-month period, with exports growing by 1.2% compared to January-October 2025 to 17.02 million tons. Malaysia ranked third (up 23.1% to 6.73 million tons), followed by Qatar (5.53 million tons, down 64.5%).

Indonesia placed fifth (2.51 million tons, down 24.1%). Meanwhile, the United States exported only 231,180 tons of LNG directly to China over the same period, a drop of 11%.

In October, however, Russian LNG shipments to China fell by 18.3% month-on-month to 1.51 million tons, while their value declined by 12.7% to $1.03 billion.

According to Chinese customs statistics, China increased its LNG imports from Russia by 3.3% in 2024 and by 18.2% in 2025 to 9.79 million tons.