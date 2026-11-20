MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin fell to nearly $61,000 during trading, according to Binance data.

As of 05:13 a.m. Moscow time, Bitcoin was down 1.12% at $61,290. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) fell 1.68% to $1,727.

According to CoinMarketCap data for November 20, the total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market stood at $2.1 trillion, with Bitcoin accounting for $1.24 trillion (58.8%) and Ethereum for $210.39 billion (10%).

Data from Coinglass shows that global crypto exchanges liquidated positions of more than 138,000 traders totaling $661.58 million over the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin accounting for the bulk of the liquidations. Around $559.38 million came from long positions and $102.37 million from short positions. The largest single liquidation order over the past 24 hours took place on Binance in the BTC/USDT pair, valued at $9.26 million.