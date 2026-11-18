MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Japan, one of the world’s largest importers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), increased its LNG purchases from Russia in October 2026 to their highest level in six months, according to a TASS analysis of data from the country’s Finance Ministry.

Japan’s total LNG imports in October stood at 4.273 million tonnes, down 26% year-on-year and 11% compared with September, marking a five-month low. In particular, Japan imported 978,000 tonnes from Asian countries, 978,000 tonnes from ASEAN nations, 477,000 tonnes from the United States, and 455,000 tonnes from Russia (the highest figure since April).

Middle Eastern suppliers (Qatar, the UAE, and Oman) provided only 255,000 tonnes of LNG to Japan in October. This volume was 55% lower year-on-year, though up 37% from September. In early March, Qatar suspended LNG production following Iranian strikes. The UAE is also facing constraints in transporting its LNG due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Overall, in the first 10 months of the year, Japan’s total LNG imports fell by 7% to 49.9 million tonnes, while shipments from Russia declined by 10% to 4.3 million tonnes.