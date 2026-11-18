SHENZHEN, November 18. /TASS/. Rosatom continues delivering nuclear fuel cycle products to the United States, CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"We continue staying in recent years within the same parameters of rather serious nuclear fuel cycle product supplies to the US market, despite the law approved by [ex-US President Joe] Biden in 2024, which selectively bans, and since 2028 completely bans supplies of our uranium product, natural uranium to the US markets. Parameters remain the same so far - cooperation parameters. We see the same prospects for 2027: not the business as usual, so to say, but one-off clearances, transportation, supplies under individual waivers, as the Americans say, under individual carveouts from their own prohibition," Likhachev said.

The Rosatom chief executive express his doubts whether plans announced by US President Donald Trump to have 400 GW of electricity generation by 2050 are feasible. "But the US will obviously, clearly increase its nuclear power generation, will build new plants. It means new needs for uranium raw materials, enrichment and conversion services, where Russia is an indisputable leader. Let me express the point that it will be very difficult for the United States to exponentially increase its generation without cooperation with us," Likhachev said.