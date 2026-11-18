MELITOPOL, November 18. /TASS/. The backup diesel generators at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are in good working order and fully prepared for operation in the event of an external power outage, with adequate diesel fuel reserves, Yevgenia Yashina, the plant’s communications director, told TASS.

"The backup diesel generators are in good working order and ready for operation. Their technical condition is constantly monitored, and maintenance and repairs are carried out according to schedule and as needed. The plant has a supply of diesel fuel," she said.

As the press service of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) previously reported, "at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, all off-site power was lost for more than 12 hours on 8 November due to damage to the Ferrosplavnaya-1 330 kilovolt (kV) power line. Four of the site’s emergency diesel generators automatically started to power essential safety systems, before transitioning to two generators to conserve diesel fuel." According to the IAEA, "It was the 27th complete loss of off-site power at the ZNPP since the start of the conflict. Since late-March, the ZNPP has relied on a single off-site power line, Ferrosplavnaya-1."

The Zaporozhye NPP said that during the period without external power, the backup diesel generators ran without incident. After power was restored, they were put back into standby mode.