Russia sees strengthening of trade ties as one of main tasks of Caspian nations — Putin

ASHGABAT, June 29. /TASS/. Russia considers further strengthening of economic ties among the main tasks of the five Caspian nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a summit of five Caspian nations in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat on Wednesday.

"Of course, among the key tasks we consider further building up regional trade and investment ties, deepening mutually beneficial industrial and high-tech cooperation," he said.

Putin noted that the volume of Russian trade with the Caspian nations is constantly growing. In 2021, the trade turnover increased by more than a third, in January-April of this year it continued to grow, the Russian leader said.

Putin noted that in this context a significant role is assigned to the Caspian Economic Forum, created on the initiative of the ex-President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

"The first such event was held in 2019 in Turkmenbashi. And it is planned to hold the second forum in autumn in Moscow. I am grateful to my colleagues for supporting this proposal," the Russian leader explained.

The Caspian Five includes Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.