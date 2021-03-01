International, Chinese universities agree to cooperate on Hainan

SANYA, March 1. /TASS/. At least 16 Chinese and foreign universities have signed a cooperation agreement in the Lian International Education and Innovation Experimental Zone in Lingshui County, Hainan Province, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, such data were presented during the first meeting of the scientific council of the experimental zone, which took place last week. In addition, as the publication clarifies, a total of 16 infrastructure projects were launched on the territory of the pilot zone aimed at its development.

Among the educational institutions that signed a cooperation agreement at Lian experimental zone are the Chinese University of Communications (Beijing) and Coventry University (UK), the Beijing University of Physical Education, the Central National University (Wuhan, Hubei Province), as well as universities in Portugal and US.

The plan to build the Lian International Education and Innovation Experimental Zone in Lingshui County was adopted in 2019. Its area is about 12.72 sq. km, it is located in the southeastern part of Hainan. The key goal of the project is to create a platform for cooperation between Chinese and foreign universities, provide top-notch educational services, develop innovations in the field of education, as well as draw foreign universities to manage local educational institutions.

On the territory of the pilot zone, there are a number of preferences provided by the Hainan government in the framework of promoting the construction of the island's free trade port. Among them are exemption from import duties for equipment and materials necessary for the educational process, preferential rental conditions, assistance in obtaining a visa and a residence permit for foreign specialists.

Currently, active infrastructure construction is underway on the territory. According to plan, in September 2021, educational institutions in the Lian zone will be able to start working.