DUSHANBE, November 26. /TASS/. Tajikistan plans to complete the transition of its energy sector to renewable sources by 2032, Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda said at the 3rd International Mining and Metallurgical Forum in Dushanbe.

"Currently, 98% of the country's electricity is generated by hydroelectric power plants. By 2032, we will have fully transitioned our energy sector to renewable sources, and by 2037, we will transform Tajikistan into a 'green' country," the prime minister said.

He emphasized that the construction of the 3,780 MW Rogun Hydropower Plant is the flagship project in this effort.

"The plant is nearly 70% complete. Two of its units are already generating electricity. We will launch a third unit in September 2027, and subsequently, we will bring one additional unit online each year until 2031," Rasulzoda explained.

According to him, the republic is currently using only 5% of its hydropower potential.

"Developing the remaining 95%, alongside solar and wind energy, opens up significant investment opportunities," he added.

For a long time, the country faced major challenges with electricity supply, with restrictions imposed on power delivery to the population during the winter months. "Even last year... remote areas were receiving electricity for only eight hours a day," the prime minister noted. In an address to parliament, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon announced that the country will achieve energy independence by May 2027, with work also underway to develop renewable power alongside the Rogun Hydropower Plant.

According to Rasulzoda, 500 MW of solar power capacity is set to come online this year, followed by 1,000 MW next year, while equipment capable of generating 2,000 MW of solar energy is already being installed for industrial enterprises.

"Effectively, we are providing 24-hour electricity to everyone - including the general population - this year, and by next year, we will have fully accomplished the task set for us by the president," he emphasized. The prime minister noted that this is expected to drive approximately 8.5% GDP growth, with projections suggesting an additional "at least 2-3%" on top of that figure. "This is a tremendous victory for our country's economy," Rasulzoda concluded.

Data from the republic’s Energy Ministry indicates that Tajikistan also plans to expand its number of solar and wind power plants to diversify its electricity generation sources. Specifically, the country’s power sector development program for 2026-2030 includes the commissioning of new generation capacity, with 1,500 MW to be derived from solar energy.