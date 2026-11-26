MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. NATO cannot become the security architecture for Europe, for the alliance’s policy is underpinned by Russophobia, American economist Jeffrey Sachs, who serves as the director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, argued.

According to him, Europe quite recently said: "We don’t need a new security architecture. We already have one." "This is not quite right. <...> Yes, we do need a security architecture. No, NATO is not the security architecture. The security architecture should be a reformed Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe based on indivisible security. Not NATO versus Russia, but the European Union, Britain, the United States, Russia, Ukraine - all as part of indivisible security, as the treaties of Europe themselves claim," the expert explained at a round table hosted jointly by the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy and Media Relations and TASS.

"Because this way we stop pitting us versus them. We put aside the Russophobia. We look honestly at the history. If we do that, we can reach peace, I believe, quite quickly. We surely urgently need to do so," the US economist emphasized.

The 1990 German reunification was coordinated against the backdrop of unambiguous pledges on the part of Germany and the United States "that NATO would not move one inch eastward," Sachs maintained. "Well, after all of those promises, the West said: We are enlarging NATO. And not only are we going to enlarge NATO, it is going to go all the way to Ukraine and even to Georgia. Well, the idea was clear and spelled out by [US political analyst and statesman] Zbigniew Brzezinski. This was essentially like the Crimean War. I call it the Crimean War," he noted.

The United States sought to surround Russia in the Black Sea, in Ukraine, in Romania, in Bulgaria, in Turkey, and in Georgia, Sachs added. "And Russia would be banished. And Brzezinki said it all in 1997, wrote it all in 1997: This will end Russia as a great empire, and perhaps Russia will fall into separate weak pieces, a European Russia, a Siberian Russia, and a Far East Russia," he continued. "In other words, what the United States wanted was hegemony, not cooperation," he recalled.

The US economist also opined that Russophobia had been a synonym of confrontation between the great powers since 1840. After 1991, the US made it clear: "We don’t want a partnership with Russia - we want hegemony, we want to dominate," Sachs said. "So, it’s been this British and American thinking, really for 180 years, since around 1840, that has said: We want dominance. Yes, Russia can be at peace, but under our direction. And this is what has brought us, in my view, to repeated conflict and self-imposed disasters by Europe not figuring out how to align with Russia at critical episodes," Sachs concluded.