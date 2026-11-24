BUDAPEST, November 24. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar will go to Transcarpathia for talks with Vladimir Zelensky and a meeting with representatives of the local Hungarian ethnic minority, he said.

"Today I am heading to Transcarpathia, where I will told talks with the president of Ukraine and meet with the leaders of the Hungarian community. Together with Foreign Minister Anita Orban, we will visit a number of Hungarian institutions. This is the first visit by a Hungarian prime minister to Ukraine since 2015," Magyar wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

Earlier, he said he would like to meet with Zelensky in the city of Beregovo in Transcarpathia.