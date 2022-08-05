Israel’s operation in Gaza geared to thwart concrete threat to people — PM

TEL AVIV, August 5. /TASS/. Israel’s Operation Dawn against Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Gaza Strip is geared to thwart a concrete threat to Israeli citizens, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday.

"Israel Defense Forces attacked Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip not long ago. This operation is geared to thwart a concrete threat to citizens of the State of Israel," he wrote on his Twitter account.

He vowed that Israel’s government "will never let terrorists impose an agenda" and threaten Israeli nationals. "Let anyone who ventures to do harm to Israel know that we will get him," Lapid stressed, adding that security forces will fight against Islamic Jihad terrorists to thwart the threat to people.