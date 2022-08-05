US condemns China’s recent missile launches — White House

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. The United States condemns the latest ballistic missile launches, carried out by the Chinese military following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, a senior White House official has said.

White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby told reporters on Thursday that China had launched a total of 11 missiles in waters adjacent to the island.

"We condemn these actions, which are irresponsible and at odds with our longstanding goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region," the US official said.

"We also expect that these actions will continue and that the Chinese will continue to react in coming days. The United States is prepared for what Beijing chooses to do. We will not seek, nor do we want, a crisis," Kirby added. "To that end, Secretary Austin today has directed that the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the ships in her strike group will remain on station in the general area to monitor the situation.".