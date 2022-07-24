Three civilians wounded in Ukrainian troops strike against LPR city at night — authorities

LUGANSK, 24 July. /TASS/. Three people were wounded as a result of the Ukrainian army's strike on the town of Krasnyi Luch in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) with the use of US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems overnight to Sunday, the city administration said.

"Another missile strike was carried out on the city of Krasnyi Luch by the Ukrainian armed forces on July 24, 2022, at around 01:30. According to early reports, three people were wounded, one is in the intensive care unit" of a clinic in Krasnyi Luch. "There were no fatalities," the administration wrote on its Telegram channel. The center of the city was struck, it added.

Earlier, the LPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had shelled Krasnyi Luch from HIMARS systems firing six rockets.