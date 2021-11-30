Russia has no plans to introduce fines for refusing inoculation against COVID-19 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin rejected the possibility of introducing fines for refusing to get vaccinated against coronavirus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"No, we do not concede that such measures can be introduced in Russia," the Kremlin official said in response to a question on whether Russia may introduce measures similar to those planned in Austria which may begin fining people for the refusal to get inoculated against coronavirus.

On Monday, Die Presse newspaper reported on bill in progress on introducing mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in Austria. According to the newspaper, the document provides for a fine of up to 7,200 euro for a refusal to get inoculated. According to the draft, mandatory vaccination against coronavirus will be in effect for all Austrian residents beginning in February 2022. The fine will amount to 3,600 euro or four months of incarceration if the fine is not paid. A larger fine of 7,200 euro will be imposed on those who ignore two official requests to get inoculated.

Those with health risks caused by inoculation, pregnant women and children under 12 are exempt from this requirement. The draft legislation should be presented in one week. It still needs the approval of both chambers of the Austrian parliament.