Less than 5% of fully vaccinated Russians get infected with coronavirus — watchdog chief

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Two to five percent of the fully vaccinated people get infected with coronavirus in Russia, sanitary watchdog chief Anna Popova said on Monday.

"The share of those falling ill in the Russian Federation after completing the vaccination is 2% to 5%, not more," Anna Popova said in an interview on Rossiya-24 television channel, a fragment of which was published on the Telegram channel of anchor Nailya Asker-zade.

"This is a very good figure for the vaccine," said Popova, who is head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

She also stressed that there were practically no serious cases among the Russian people getting both jabs. "The vaccine protects them against severe cases and death, we must understand this," she added.