Coronavirus mutations require vaccination every six months — Gintsburg

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, has said that vaccination against the novel coronavirus must be done every six months. The same rule applies to those, who have already experienced the infection.

Gintsburg stressed that the strain that causes COVID-19 is continually mutating.

"At the moment vaccination is necessary, as the Health Ministry states quite correctly in all of its instructions - every six months. The same applies to those, who have already experienced the infection in order to maintain a high level of protective antibodies," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

Once again, he called on everybody to be vaccinated.

"If we manage to vaccinate a larger share of the population, something like 70%, and we are obliged to do this, then we will be protected from this pathogen and the inconveniences that the restrictions involve, such as wearing facemasks and gloves and not having a chance to attend mass events or dine in a restaurant, will be gone never to return, I hope," Gintsburg said.