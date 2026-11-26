THE HAGUE, November 26. /TASS/. Countries that support Ukraine are taking extensive measures to obscure its crimes involving the use of toxic substances against Russian citizens, while simultaneously facilitating the supply of chemicals employed by Kiev in acts of sabotage, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), has said.

"They are actively engaged in covering up the Kiev regime’s violations involving toxic substances and are supplying military resources - including chemical agents - as well as providing training and participating in the planning of sabotage operations against Russia," he stated during the 31st session of the Conference of the States Parties (CSP) to the OPCW.

Tarabrin underscored that Ukraine is persistently targeting Russian chemical facilities, thereby posing significant environmental risks. Since 2022, Russia has submitted detailed reports to the OPCW regarding several of these incidents and is conducting its own investigations, the results of which will be revealed in due course.

"Based on our verified data, for which we have consistently provided supporting photographic and video evidence, Ukraine has engaged in illicit military-chemical and biological activities," Tarabrin concluded.

The Conference of the States Parties (CSP) is the primary governing body of the OPCW, comprising all 193 countries that are party to the Chemical Weapons Convention. This year’s session is being held in The Hague from November 23 to 27.