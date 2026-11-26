VIENNA, November 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky doesn't hide the fact that he hopes the United States will resume large-scale military and financial aid to Kiev after the new Congress takes office early next year, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky said.

"His current strategy, which he makes no secret of, is to try to hold on until the balance of power shifts in Washington, in the hope that his blessed days of unlimited and rain-or-shine US military and financial aid will return once again," he points out at an OSCE Permanent Council meeting.

According to Polyansky, Zelensky has no intention of meeting the current US administration halfway. In this regard, the Russian envoy cited Zelensky’s recent interview with Bloomberg, in which he had said he planned "to take a different approach with the new Congress in January or February."

"Ukraine will immediately ask the Congress to provide it with a major package of military aid and tighten sanctions on Russia," Polaynsky said.