DONETSK, November 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces used a fixed-wing strike drone in an attack on a railway station in Khartsyzsk, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head’s office and government told TASS.

"The drone was a fixed-wing strike unmanned aerial vehicle. The attack took place around 6:00 a.m.," the department said.

Earlier, the department told TASS that two children and one adult were injured in the strike. A commuter train operating on the Donetsk-Ilovaisk route was damaged.