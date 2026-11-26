MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take a deep dive into the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) during their upcoming participation in Sber's AI Journey conference, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Both leaders will speak at the event, which will be preceded by "a briefing and a deep dive by the two presidents into the topic of artificial intelligence, focusing on the key aspects related to the development of these technologies today," the Kremlin Spokesman noted.