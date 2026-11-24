DONETSK, November 24. /TASS/. This morning’s Ukrainian drone attack on the Yuzhny bus station in Donetsk actually targeted a crowd of civilians, Transport Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Alexander Bondarenko told reporters.

"Judging from what I and my colleagues could see with our own eyes, the attack effectively targeted not coaches but a crowd of civilians," he said.

The minister said the Yuzhny bus station provides connections between urban localities both inside and outside the region. "So, infrastructure there is naturally always busy," he concluded.

The attack left at least seven people injured, Bondarenko told TASS earlier.