Lavrov praises role of Turkmenistan’s ex-president in strengthening bilateral ties

ASHGABAT, June 28./TASS/. Moscow values bilateral relations with Ashgabat and the role of former President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in strengthening them, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at talks with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov on Tuesday.

"We highly value our bilateral relations and appreciate the contribution" that Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is currently speaker of the upper house of parliament, has made and continues to make towards the strengthening of bilateral ties, Lavrov stressed.

"It is a great honor for me if my modest contribution as head of the Russian mission to the UN played its role for a special decision adopted by the General Assembly which recognizes and supports Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality," the top Russian diplomat went on to say. "The main thing is that this document played a very positive role, and unlike some other states that declare various concepts on the international stage, Turkmenistan is reliably committed to the policy of neutrality, which evokes truly deep respect," he added.

Lavrov thanked his Turkmen counterpart for the hospitality that the Russian delegation felt "from the very first minutes on Turkmen soil". According to him, Russia values the possibility to hold bilateral talks before a ministerial meeting of the Caspian Five, which is to pave the way for a summit of the littoral quintet on Wednesday.

The foreign minister of Turkmenistan expressed personal gratitude to Lavrov for his "role in cultivating traditionally friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation".