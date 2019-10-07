Volker’s departure unties Zelensky’s hands to provide autonomy to Donbass, says expert

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Kurt Volker’s resignation as US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations opens up the opportunity for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to resolve the issue of providing autonomy to the Donbass Region, Director of the Russian Center for Current Politics Alexei Chesnakov told TASS on Monday.

"What does Volker’s departure offer Ukraine? The emergence of new opportunities. After the departure of this ‘defender’ of Ukraine and the accompanying scandal, pressure on Zelensky may weaken. He [Zelensky] needs to take advantage of this current opportunity and provide autonomy to Donbass," he said.

Chesnakov noted that as the US envoy for Ukraine, Volker lobbied for American businesses in Ukraine. "As for Mr. Volker, he defended the interests of certain political and business groups too rigidly. At the same time, he held a dual position, serving simultaneously as the Department of State’s Special Representative for Ukraine and a senior international adviser to the BRG Group lobbying firm, which focused on Ukraine," the expert stressed.

He noted that thanks to US media, news leaked about Volker’s mediation in the deal to supply Javelin systems to Ukraine. "We do not conduct our own investigations. We analyze open sources from the United States itself. For example, it is apparent from publications in Politico that there is a strong connection between the McCain Institute, BRG Group and Raytheon, which supplied Javelin systems to Ukraine with Volker’s mediation. The fact that Volker worked actively with the Atlantic Council, which has a contract with the Burisma firm, confirms that. Let the Americans themselves finalize their stance. Perhaps, this is not corruption, but a contradiction of interests. However, it’s clear that something smells fishy," Chesnakov stressed.