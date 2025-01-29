Poll reveals over half of US voters disapprove of Biden pardoning his family

NEW YORK, January 29. /TASS/. At least 52% of US voters disapprove of former President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his family members before leaving the White House, according to the results of an opinion poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports on January 21-23 among over 1,200 potential voters.

The poll revealed that of the 52% of respondents, 38% categorically disapprove of such a decision by the former US leader, in office from 2021 to 2025. Another 42%, on the contrary, support the decision.

On January 20, just before the end of his term, Joe Biden signed an executive order pardoning his brothers James and Frank, his sister Valerie and their spouses.

In December 2024, Biden signed an executive order pardoning his son Hunter, despite numerous promises not to do so.