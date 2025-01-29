UN chief urges Israel to reconsider decision to close UNRWA office in Jerusalem

UNITED NATIONS, January 29. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote a letter to Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon, urging Israel to reconsider its decision to close the UNRWA office in Jerusalem.

In his letter, Guterres expressed his deep concern over the move, adding that it may have a negative effect on providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees. In his words, UNRWA plays a critical role in supporting the most vulnerable social groups, including by providing them access to medical services, education and other basic needs.

He reaffirmed the importance of the agency’s work in stabilizing the humanitarian situation in the region, and called upon Israel to reconsider its decision.

Last week, Israel’s mission notified the United Nations that the agency must cease its activities in Jerusalem by January 30.

On October 28, 2024, the Knesset (Israel’s unicameral parliament) passed a law banning the activities of UNRWA in the country. The law was supported by 92 lawmakers, while ten opposed it. The law prohibits UNRWA from maintaining offices, providing services, or engaging in any activities, directly or indirectly, within Israeli territory. The bill was drafted following reports about the alleged participation of the agency's employees in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel has repeatedly claimed that many UNRWA employees are linked to the radical movement.