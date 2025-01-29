Kiev attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with 60 UAVs over past day — governor

BELGOROD, January 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked eight districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 49 munitions and 60 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, injuring two civilians, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In the Graivoronsky municipal district, 19 munitions were fired in four bombardments and 13 drones were launched on the town of Graivoron, the settlement of Gorkovsky, the villages of Bezymeno, Kozinka and Novostroyevka-Pervaya. In Graivoron, a drone attack on an apartment building injured two civilians," the governor said, adding that 10 apartments in three apartment blocks, a social facility, 17 cars and a private house were damaged in the attack.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military fired 27 munitions and launched four UAVs on the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, damaging a social facility, an electricity transmission line and a private household. Emergency services have restored power supply in the villages of Grafovka and Repyakhovka, he specified.

The Ukrainian army attacked the Belgorodsky district with 16 drones, damaging a private house, the governor said.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military fired three munitions on the village of Tishanka in the Volokonovsky district, damaging a private household and an electricity transmission line. Emergency services have restored power supply, the governor said.

The Ukrainian military also attacked the Borisovsky and Shebekinsky districts with 19 drones, with no casualties or damage reported, he said.

Air defenses shot down eight Ukrainian drones over Belgorod, the Valuisky and Prokhorovsky districts, with no consequences, he specified.