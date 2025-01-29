Western intel agencies seek to sow instability in Russia using religious factor — report

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Western intelligence agencies aim to exploit ethnic and religious factors to create political instability in Russia, according to the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Commission on the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Domestic Affairs in its annual report.

"We have serious reasons to believe that Western intelligence agencies are attempting to leverage ethnic and religious factors to sow discord whenever possible. To achieve this goal, they operate through their affiliated non-governmental organizations, social media networks, and personnel from NATO countries," the report states.

Russian senators emphasize that during election campaigns, efforts are made to amplify the use of Western information networks to discredit the electoral process, its results, and election procedures, as well as to support illegal activities and attempts to destabilize the social and political situation, particularly through fake news and information manipulation.