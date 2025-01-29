UNRWA set to stay in Palestine — chief

RABAT, January 29. /TASS/. In spite of Israel’s impending ban, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) will continue helping Palestinians, the UN agency’s chief Philippe Lazzarini told Al Jazeera.

"The UNRWA is set to stay and continue providing assistance," he said.

Last week, Israel’s mission notified the United Nations that the agency must cease its activities in Jerusalem by January 30.

On October 28, 2024, the Knesset (Israel’s unicameral parliament) passed a law banning the activities of UNRWA in the country. The law was supported by 92 lawmakers, while ten opposed it. The law prohibits UNRWA from maintaining offices, providing services, or engaging in any activities, directly or indirectly, within Israeli territory. The bill was drafted following reports about the alleged participation of the agency's employees in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel has repeatedly claimed that many UNRWA employees are linked to the radical movement.