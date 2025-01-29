Poll reveals 85% of Greenlanders against joining US

STOCKHOLM, January 29. /TASS/. A total of 85% of Greenlanders do not want the island to become part of the US, according to an opinion poll conducted by the Verian social research company.

Only 6% of Greenlanders are in favor of joining the US, while 9% remain undecided, the pollsters said.

The poll was conducted January 22-26 and is based on an online survey of 497 Greenlanders over the age of 18. They were asked whether they wanted the island to leave the Danish Commonwealth of Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland and become part of the US.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland, an autonomous region that is part of Denmark, should join the US.