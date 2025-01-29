Russia’s adversaries bet on information interference campaigns — report

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia's adversaries rely on using information technologies and launching multi-level information interference campaigns, the Federation Council Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty and Preventing Interference in Russia’s Domestic Affairs said in an annual report.

"Russia's adversaries are relying on the use of information technologies, including complex multi-level information interference campaigns. Such interference attempts have both short-term and long-term strategic impacts," the document said.

The senators pointed out that the West uses many contractors to carry out these information attacks: officials, Western-controlled non-profit organizations and media, foreign agents, and undesirable organizations are involved in these anti-Russian campaigns.